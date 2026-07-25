'The market probably woke up' - well-backed Amazing Journey lands £150,000 handicap after significant gamble

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Amazing Journey landed a significant gamble when winning the Moet & Chandon International Handicap and was the highlight of a 274-1 treble for Saffie Osborne.

The three-year-old, who shortened to 4-1 from 7-1 on Saturday, scored by a length and a quarter from last year's winner Two Tribes. He was cut into 14-1 (from 25) by Coral to follow up in the Stewards' Cup.

"I said all week I couldn't understand why his price was so big," said winning trainer Jamie Osborne. "He was the only horse in the race who was 5lb well-in and I think the market probably woke up to that. It was the right time to have a shot at a big prize like this.

"He's clearly pretty decent, but I didn't think he'd win with that amount of ease. The race didn't go perfectly. It never really looked in doubt to me. I know Saffie's body language inside out and from three furlongs down I thought it was never in doubt."

Saffie Osborne was successful with her next two rides, winning the 1m4f handicap on Primo Lara at 4-1 and mile handicap aboard 10-1 shot Hickory, trained by her father.

Plain sailing

Jane Chapple-Hyam was a nervous wreck before the Longines Valiant Stakes but the Group 3 contest proved plain sailing for her stable star Kon Tiki .

Twice behind the progressive Blue Bolt this season, including when fourth in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the royal meeting, Kon Tiki relished the slight ease in grade under an up-with-the-pace ride from Ryan Moore.

"That meant a lot," said Chapple-Hyam, who also trained Primo Lara. "It's good to be on the stage here at Ascot and I'm just thrilled she's won it dominantly. I was nervous this morning because I knew she'd run a big race."

The winner carries the familiar colours of Peter Harris, although the former trainer was absent from Ascot due to an important family occasion.

"I was a little bit worried about the pace because Mr Harris likes his horses dropped in with cover but when there's no pace you've got to do what you've got to do," said the winning trainer. "Mr Harris is at his grandson's wedding and I hope they're having a lovely day."

As for future plans, the Newmarket-based trainer said: "I think we'll stay as we are in Group 3s and 2s for the time being, and maybe run under a penalty in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown next. I'd love to have a go at the Sun Chariot but it's a few months away and we'll see."

Off the mark

Ed Walker was minded to be patient with Never Enough after the colt justified 11-8 favouritism in the 6f maiden for colts and geldings, a race won by subsequent Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes winner Words Of Truth last year.

Narrowly beaten on his debut at Windsor, Never Enough was quickly into stride on his second start and was never headed under William Buick.

Never Enough stretched clear of Izuba under William Buick Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The winner holds an entry in the Gimcrack at York's Ebor meeting but Walker felt it might not be until the autumn that he steps into Pattern company.

"He's a big horse and I think this guy has masses of scope to go on in the future," said Walker. "He's still mentally and physically quite backwards so I don't think we're going to be throwing him into anything too smoking hot straight away.

"I think he might be a very nice three-year-old but I'd like to have a crack at an autumn stakes race this year if he's up to it."

York target

Andrew Balding has his sights set on York with Moonrise after she was cut to 6-1 (from 12) for the Lowther Stakes by Paddy Power.

The daughter of Churchill, last seen finishing a 66-1 second in the Windsor Castle, held off the challenge of the fast-finishing Dee's Funny to land the Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes by a neck under Oisin Murphy.

"She was on the front end at Royal Ascot so she just got tired late on but today she got a nice lead into it, which helped, and was strong at the end," said Balding. "She's in the Lowther and that looks like the next logical step."

Read more:

'Special mare' Kalpana stuns Calandagan to win superb King George

'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win York Stakes

'I had £25 each-way at 66-1' - sore David Easterby celebrates 326-mile charity cycle with 50-1 winner

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