The latest Sefton star? Zeus Power too strong as he adds his name to star-studded roll of honour

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The Sefton Novices' Hurdle unleashed its latest star as Zeus Power overcame keenness and poor jumping to land the Grade 1.

The race has produced luminaries such as Barton Bank, Iris's Gift, Black Jack Ketchum and Thistlecrack, and Zeus Power can aspire to be as good after building on a promising third in the Turners Novices' Hurdle for Joseph O'Brien.

Winning did not come without alarm as Zeus Power would not relax for JJ Slevin in the early stages of the race and misjudged the last three hurdles in the home straight, but he still cleared away from the front-running Catchintsavo to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

It was a third win from seven starts for the enthusiastic racer, who stepped up to the elite level at Britain's two marquee festivals after minor wins at Thurles in December and Navan in January.

JJ Slevin poses for winning photographs aboard Zeus Power Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

"He just towed me the whole way," Slevin said. "We dropped him right in at Cheltenham and he relaxed better, but he was a bit lit up beforehand with the crowd and the box seat that I got. I was a bit worried about that, but he's a fair horse.

"He's only a five-year-old and it's brilliant. Great people, the Powers, own him. Like me, they're from Wexford and they'll get a great kick out of this.



"What Joseph's able to do is amazing. He brought Solness here in tip-top form and he only just got beat by Grey Dawning."

Zeus Power was a 50-1 shot at the Cheltenham Festival when third to King Rasko Grey, but was much more fancied this time and returned at 3-1. Johnny's Jury was sent off the 11-4 favourite after landing the Albert Bartlett at the same meeting, but he could only stay on into a never-threatening third.

Stone-Walsh warms up

Conor Stone-Walsh tuned up for his first Grand National ride on Final Orders with victory over the famous spruce fences when Will The Wise landed the Topham Handicap Chase.

The result represented a reversal of form from the Plate at the festival, where Madara dominated before winning by seven and a half lengths. This time Will The Wise had a hefty swing in the weights and overcame a slow start to exact his revenge.

Madara travelled strongly into the second half of the race under Harry Skelton but weakened close home to finish third, with Ile Atlantique staying on strongly under Paul Townend to take second.

Conor Stone-Walsh (left): partnered Will The Wise to win the Topham Handicap Chase Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's unreal," Stone-Walsh said. "I missed the start but he travelled good and jumped super. It's some feeling. Fair play to everyone, the whole team at home."

Will The Wise's trainer, Gavin Cromwell, will keep the faith with Stone-Walsh in the big race on Saturday as the pair bid to follow the Tiger Roll route to Aintree success with Final Orders, while Cromwell also runs Perceval Legallois.

Arch does the double

Wellington Arch made it back-to-back successes in the opening 2m4f handicap hurdle off a stone higher mark than last year.

The seven-year-old had earned that rating with respectable efforts when third at the Punchestown festival and runner-up in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury in February, while he came into the race after winning at Uttoxeter.

Wellington Arch: has won both of his hurdle starts at Aintree Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

He made it another big festival win for the O'Neill team, with Jonjo O'Neill jnr guiding him to a dogged success by a length and a quarter, with Ike Sport and Favour And Fortune hitting the frame.

"That was a very brave performance," said joint-trainer AJ O'Neill. "Jonjo gave him an awesome ride, he was in a lovely spot all the way. This was a nice reflection of how much he has improved with age. He went to Punchestown last year and we might consider that again but we'll enjoy today first."

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