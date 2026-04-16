The Last Dance waltzes into French 1,000 Guineas contention after impressing at Longchamp

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The Last Dance created quite an impression when making it two wins from as many starts in the Prix du Louvre, a race that has become a favoured 'back door' into the the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1,000 Guineas).

Two years ago the third-placed filly in the Louvre, Rouhiya, went two better in the Classic, although it would take some turnaround for any of the beaten horses to reverse the form with the impressive winner.

Like her Group 2-winning half-sister Godspeed, The Last Dance is trained in Maisons-Laffitte by Carlos and Yann Lerner, and the performance can be marked up after the daughter of Iffraaj failed to settle on the downhill section of the tight Moyenne Piste behind a modest pace.

"We expected there to be a bit more rhythm to proceedings and the filly was burning petrol the whole way round," said joint-trainer Yann Lerner. "Everything conspired to get her beaten and so to see her pull away like that was really good.

"We came here instead of the Prix de la Grotte because that looked like a Group 1 ahead of a Group 1 and she had only run once. I thought she was a standout in the parade ring and was very serene beforehand.

"I think she will be much happier on the Grande Piste and with more pace in front of her. She has learned a good lesson today."

Ymeeelih stayed on well to be second, although Christophe Soumillon eased the winner down well before the line.

Mijas on the mark

Following on from the success of Pearled Majesty in the Prix Noailles, Mauricio Delcher Sanchez secured his second important success with a three-year-old in five days as Mijas overcame traffic issues to run out a cosy winner of the Prix Machado.

Mijas and Christophe Soumillon after a cosy success in the Prix Machado Credit: Racing Post/Burton

A son of 2014 Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Karakontie, Mijas appeared to be travelling almost too well for Soumillon in the false straight, at which point the jockey ducked back towards the rail to get some cover.

For much of the straight Mijas was locked up behind horses, but made no mistake when a gap finally opened deep inside the final furlong, taking the measure of favourite and longtime leader Mr Lope Cen.

"He ran some good races at two and I knew he would be better today after a pleasing comeback," said Delcher. "He has a turn of foot and stays a mile well.

"There are not a lot of options now he's won this and if he's well, why not try in the Poule [French 2,000 Guineas]? I wouldn't be surprised if the placed horses go as well."

Mijas provided a further boost to the form of last season's Arqana Criterium, run on the Saturday of Arc weekend. He was fourth in that race to Cape Orator, who went on to be third to Puerto Rico in the Group 1 Criterium International on his final start of 2025, while runner-up Inis Mor travelled like a good filly in Wednesday's Nell Gwyn before tiring late on.

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