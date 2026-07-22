'The last couple of weeks have been going well' - Ruth Carr's good form continues with Wise Crack

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Wise Crack outran his 18-1 odds in the 7f handicap to continue a purple patch for Ruth Carr.

The three-year-old joined Carr from John Ryan's yard in April and had finished no better than midfield in four previous starts for his new connections. A first-time visor proved the catalyst for improvement as Shane Gray produced him from midfield to reel in favourite Vince Le Prince and score by a neck.

"We'd hoped that putting the headgear on would improve him, as he looked ungainly, and maybe the track didn't play to his strengths, but he got there in the end," Carr said.

"He's been straightforward at home, but he hasn't had that many chances for us. You can put a line through his last run at Newcastle – that was in the middle of the heatwave and the all-weather was riding strangely."

The trainer, who is operating at a 17 per cent strike-rate this month, added: "We did have a quiet patch, which was probably down to bad draws and luck not going our way, but the last couple of weeks have been going well, and that was our 27th winner of the year, so long may it continue."

Sound performance from rare Varian runner

Roger Varian's runners are a rare sight at Catterick, but Sound Gloria enhanced the trainer's smart strike-rate at the track when landing the three-year-old 1m4f handicap.

The filly improved on her third on her handicap debut at Nottingham, keeping on under Ray Dawson to overhaul Fairytale inside the final furlong and win by a length and a quarter.

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