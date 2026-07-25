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The King George is no longer the Arc's poor cousin - certainly not to Kalpana and two of racing's most famous families
Britain's greatest all-aged race delivered an epic contest won by a mare who adores Ascot
- 1st6Kalpana13/2
- 2nd1Calandaganfav6/5
- 3rd9Benvenuto Cellini4/1
One of British racing's greatest training families and one of British racing's greatest owner-breeder families combined to win one of Britain's very greatest races on an afternoon when a single British runner did her country proud.
Fifty-five years since Mill Reef stormed to victory in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes, and 40 years on from Dancing Brave claiming an iconic success for Khalid Abdullah in Ascot's signature prize, the proud descendants of those two much-missed titans of the turf had cause to celebrate thanks to the mighty Juddmonte mare Kalpana.
Two decades have passed since this marvellous fixture was last known as Diamond day, yet here was a race that truly sparkled. While perhaps not quite so replete with superstars as the King George won by Dancing Brave, this was a contest worth all its £2 million and more. To win – and she did so with impressive authority – Kalpana had to defeat her conqueror from 12 months ago, last year's world champion racehorse Calandagan. One place behind him in third was the Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini, while back in fourth was last year's all-the-way Derby hero Lambourn, sent off here at 50-1, partly because his form had dipped but also in recognition of the extravagance of riches that entered Ascot's starting stalls.
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