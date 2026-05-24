The Kemble Brewery victory marred by fatal injury to Keatley stalwart Kihavah

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The Kemble Brewery has a trip to Galway at the end of July on his agenda after landing the 2m handicap hurdle, which was marred by the fatal injury to popular dual-purpose performer Kihavah.

Tom Bellamy controlled the race from the start aboard the winner, setting a modest early gallop before increasing the tempo in decisive fashion. The winner hit the line strongly to win at 9-4, foiling a gamble on runner-up Wise Eagle, who was available at 7-2 on Saturday evening but was sent off the 15-8 favourite.

"He's always promised to be a good horse," said Mat Nicholls, who trains the winner in partnership with Kim Bailey. "Tom's plan was to play with the pace in the lead and he did it perfectly."

Nicholls told Racing TV: "We did have a little dream that if it went well today we might go to Galway at the end of July."

Kihavah, runner-up in the 2024 Ebor, was a stalwart of the Adrian Keatley stable, winning six races on the Flat and three over hurdles, earning £387,786 in prize-money.

No nonsense from Nobotheratall

Chemistry, who started life with Aidan O'Brien and was sent off at 4-9, suffered a shock defeat when Nobotheratall made all the running in the 2m novice hurdle.

The Tristan Davidson-trained Nobotheratall settled nicely in front and had enough in reserve in the closing stages to keep the favourite at bay by three and three-quarter lengths.

"I made a silly decision to drop in and try to get him to settle last time but it didn't work, so we decided to drive on today," said winning rider Harry Reed. "He stays all day really and will get further."

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