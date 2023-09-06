'The jumps will be my main concentration' - Jake Coen enjoys Flat double and primed for code switch

Jake Coen is switching codes to the jumps soon but he is still displaying his talents on the Flat as evidenced by a double for trainers Dermot Weld and Conor O’Dwyer

He was successful aboard the Weld-trained Partisan Hero in the mile apprentice handicap before landing the mile handicap on Lady Arwen.

Coen is now based with Gordon Elliott and had his first ride over jumps at Ballinrobe recently.

"I'll ride away on the Flat for as long as I can," said Coen on Racing TV. "I enjoy it but the jumps will be my main concentration in the future. It started to enter my head early on this year and I had to make the call so I'm delighted I made it now and I'm really enjoying it. I've ridden a few nice young horses [at Gordon's] and it looks an exciting season ahead. The dreams are well and truly alive at this stage."

On Partisan Hero's success, he said: "I didn't use my whip much as I was fairly confident he was doing enough the whole way up the straight. His last furlong was probably his best so he will be able to go up in trip. There should be improvement in him."

Double delight

Scott McCullagh similarly rode a double, landing the 7f maiden on the Jessica Harrington-trained Instant Appeal before winning a handicap over the same distance on the Kevin Prendergast-trained Woodcock Flight.

