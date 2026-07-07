The horse and hound - Pontefract runner secures emphatic win despite being chased to the start by a pesky black terrier

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A dog chasing the Michael Herrington-trained Badri to the start before the 6f handicap proved no hindrance as the nine-year-old ran out an emphatic four-and-a-half-length winner.

Herrington joked the canine may even have helped his gelding's chances.

"He got chased down to the start by a little black terrier," said the winning trainer. "For about the last three furlongs it was trying to bite his tail and jump up at his back legs.

"He's a laid-back horse and obviously didn't take it badly. Maybe it helped him run away in the race as well. No harm done.

"We might have to put a bid in for the dog and make sure it's there next time Badri goes there."

The resurgent veteran made virtually all under Jason Hart before quickening clear to follow up his course-and-distance success 16 days earlier.

Herrington said: "The track really suits him with the stiff uphill finish. He's run there three times and won twice.

"We changed tactics the last twice. He usually takes a lead, but he's been happy making his own fractions and Jason gave him a lovely, controlled ride. He's nine-years-old but running as well as he ever has."

Herrington's stable is also closing in on last year's tally of winners.

He said: "We had 33 winners last year and we're on 30 already, so we're aiming for 40-plus if we can. The horses are happy and healthy, so long may it continue. We're having a great season."

Listed success for Radiant Beauty

Radiant Beauty continued her good form since being switched to James Owen, taking out the Listed Pipalong Stakes by a neck.

Now four from seven for Owen, the five-year-old made all the running under James Doyle and just lasted home.

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