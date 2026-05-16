'The Fillies & Mares will be the big plan' - major Ascot targets for Kalpana after successful return

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Andrew Balding is set to embark on another big campaign with Kalpana after she got her year off to the perfect start with a tough victory in the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes.

Last year's Fillies & Mares Stakes winner had to concede weight to each of her race-fit rivals on her first outing since that Group 1 triumph at Ascot in October, but she showed her class to defeat West Wind Blows by a neck.

Balding said the defence of her crown on British Champions Day will likely be her end-of-season target, but an appearance at Royal Ascot will come first and the mare was cut to 10-1 (from 12) for the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

The trainer said: "I think the Fillies & Mares will be the big plan. We tried the Arc last year and it didn't work out, but I don't think any horse has won three consecutive races on Champions Day, so that would be a nice target.

"The next stop would be something at Royal Ascot. Both the Prince of Wales's and Hardwicke will be available, and we'll decide nearer the time. If the ground was very soft, it might make the Prince of Wales's more attractive."

Kalpana's season could also include a return to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race in which she finished second last year, and Balding was thrilled to get her back this term.

Andrew Balding after Kalpana's win at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "Fitness was telling a little bit in the last half-furlong, but she looks like she's still got the appetite and desire for it, which is the most important thing. When you keep them in training as a five-year-old, you hope they still have that.

"She was entitled to win on ratings, but you just never know first time out. She was carrying a bit of extra condition and she'd not run for a good while, so we're thrilled."

Worth the wait

Brian Meehan has had to be patient for his first winner of the season, but Esna's victory in the Listed Fillies' Trial has the trainer dreaming of bigger days ahead.

Fourth in last year's Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac, the Starman filly filled the same position at Newmarket on her first start this season, but she showed her true potential with second win.

She holds an Oaks entry but Meehan, who registered his first victory of the season at the 36th attempt, is favouring a return to France.

"A mile and a half might be out of her stamina limit," he said. "A mile and a quarter is more comfortable with her, so we'll regroup now. The Prix de Diane is there. It's a speed track and she travelled well today.

"She caught me by surprise at Newmarket. I was expecting a little bit more as she'd been away for a racecourse gallop, but I looked at her this week and thought it was the best she's looked all spring. She's taken a little longer to come to herself."

Song scores

Members of the Middleham Park syndicate can look forward to a big day out at Royal Ascot after Song Of The Clyde produced a career-best to land the Listed Carnarvon Stakes.

Song Of The Clyde beats Albert Einstein in the Carnarvon Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The three-year-old, who won a valuable sales race at York last year, was slashed into 16-1 (from 100-1) with Paddy Power for the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, and Lambourn trainer Clive Cox is relishing that test.

He said: "I'm very happy and we can look forward to even better days than last year. It's exciting and I don't see why we wouldn't roll the dice with Royal Ascot. He's got every reason he should be there and I'd be disappointed if he wasn't."

Rapid improver

The London Gold Cup has produced subsequent Group winners in the past and Lost Boys could be of that ilk after improving again to complete a hat-trick for David Menuisier.

The Night Of Thunder colt, who ended last term with victory at Haydock, won on his return at Sandown last month and made it three in a row by defeating Sahara King by a head.

Read more reports:

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Aidan O'Brien 'couldn't be happier' as Gold Cup favourite Scandinavia tees up Royal Ascot bid with narrow Saval Beg victory

'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again

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