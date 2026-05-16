'The Fillies & Mares will be the plan' - Andrew Balding eyes big season for Kalpana after winning return in Group 3

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Andrew Balding is set to embark on another big campaign with Kalpana after she got her year off to the perfect start with a tough victory in the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes.

Last year's Fillies & Mares Stakes winner had to concede weight to each of her race-fit rivals on her first outing since that Group 1 triumph at Ascot in October, and she showed her class to defeat West Wind Blows by a neck.

Balding said the defence of her crown on Champions Day will likely be her end-of-season target, but an appearance at Royal Ascot will come first, with the mare cut to 10-1 (from 12) for the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

He said: "I think the Fillies & Mares will be the big plan. We tried the Arc last year, and it didn't work out, but I don't think any horse has won three consecutive races on Champions Day, so that would be a nice target.

"The next stop would be something at Royal Ascot. Both the Prince of Wales's and Hardwicke will be available, and we'll decide nearer the time. If the ground were very soft, it might make the Prince of Wales's more attractive."

Andrew Balding after Kalpana's win at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kalpana's season could also include a return to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race in which she finished second last year, and Balding was thrilled to get her back this term.

He said: "Fitness was telling a little bit in the last half-furlong, but she looks like she's still got the appetite and desire for it, which is the most important thing. When you keep them in training as a five-year-old, you hope they still have that.

"She was entitled to win on ratings, but you just never know first time out. She was carrying a bit of extra condition, and she'd not run for a good while, so we're thrilled."

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