Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 York
premium

The ferret fancier and some fabulous owners bring Epsom back into the big time

Live In The Dream and Sean Kirrane claim a famous front-running success for Epsom in the Nunthorpe Stakes
Live In The Dream and Sean Kirrane land a famous front-running victory for Epsom in the Nunthorpe StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play16 ran
15:35 York5f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 5fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Live In The Dream
    28/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Highfield Princess
    fav7/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Bradsell
    9/2

The wait for Epsom's next Group 1 winner, the search for the town's new equine superstar, has at times felt interminable. How wonderfully strange, then, that when he finally arrived, he did so in a flash. Not only that, he arrived alongside some fabulous people who filled York's winner's enclosure with smiles.

Seven years have passed since Harbour Law sprang a 22-1 shock in the St Leger for Laura Mongan. Luck was never on his side thereafter, so let us hope good fortune follows Live In The Dream, an even bigger outsider at 28-1 but a Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes winner whose victory was far from a fluke. Indeed, it could hardly have been more deserved.

True, he started his season in handicap company at Lingfield and Pontefract but wins at those two venues were followed by honourable defeats in Group company. When blazing a trail in both the Palace House and Temple Stakes, the four-year-old had shown himself to be seriously quick.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 25 August 2023Last updated 18:45, 25 August 2023
icon
15:35 YorkPlay
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)16 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Live In The Dream
    28/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Highfield Princess
    fav7/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Bradsell
    9/2
more inReports
more inReports