The ferret fancier and some fabulous owners bring Epsom back into the big time

The wait for Epsom's next Group 1 winner, the search for the town's new equine superstar, has at times felt interminable. How wonderfully strange, then, that when he finally arrived, he did so in a flash. Not only that, he arrived alongside some fabulous people who filled York's winner's enclosure with smiles.

Seven years have passed since Harbour Law sprang a 22-1 shock in the St Leger for Laura Mongan. Luck was never on his side thereafter, so let us hope good fortune follows Live In The Dream, an even bigger outsider at 28-1 but a Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes winner whose victory was far from a fluke. Indeed, it could hardly have been more deserved.

True, he started his season in handicap company at Lingfield and Pontefract but wins at those two venues were followed by honourable defeats in Group company. When blazing a trail in both the Palace House and Temple Stakes, the four-year-old had shown himself to be seriously quick.