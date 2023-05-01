'The feeling of a winner just gets even better' - owner delight as Hystery Bere scores on chase debut

Warwick offers a proper test for a chasing debutant and Hystery Bere relished it to land the feature 2m novice handicap.

The Lady Gibbings-owned six-year-old made all under Ben Poste, jumping particularly well to hold off Herbiers, the only runner with chasing experience, by three lengths.

Hystery Bere, trained by Tom Symonds, ran well without winning in four handicap hurdles last season but kicked off the new campaign on the perfect note.

Gibbings said: "That was a thrill to watch. He was good in his first year for us but we couldn't quite make him out in his second year. Tom said we should go chasing, and naturally I was nervous, but it worked out perfectly. Ben rode him beautifully and he really likes his jumping – he's a gorgeous horse.

"Tom is a super trainer, he really understands his horses. I've been involved in the sport for many years and it gets more and more difficult, but the feeling of a winner just gets even better."

Another victory

Noel Williams' head lad Jeremy Mahot was jumping for joy after the victory of "yard favourite" Another Crick.

The David Sewell-owned ten-year-old kept on best to score by four and a half lengths under Gavin Sheehan.

Mahot, who won best turned out with the chaser, said: "He's a yard favourite and everybody loves him. I broke him in and have looked after him every day since. This is what we do it for. He's so nice to look after, he loves humans and loves attention."

Poignant win

Oliver Sherwood dedicated the hurdling debut victory of his talented bumper mare Queens Gamble to his late friend Richard Aston.

Sherwood stayed with the breeder and his wife Sally, who own Goldford Stud, for Aintree's Grand National meeting for more than 30 years.

The trainer said: "I bought my first horse off Richard at Doncaster sales and he bred Cruising Altitude, who was one of my really good horses. Richard was a true friend; it's so sad to lose him."

Pre-racing drama

There was drama around an hour before the first race of the new jumps season when Hauraki Gulf, trained by Deborah Cole, and a travelling companion were led through the crowded main public enclosure due to the heavy traffic for kids' carnival day.

The stewards held an inquiry into the incident, interviewing the trainer, clerk of the course and general manager, with a report forwarded to the head office of the BHA.

Cole, who trains 12 miles away in Knowle, said: "Something needs to be done to make better provisions for horseboxes when there is a big crowd here.

"Hauraki Gulf isn't a very good traveller and we had no option but to unload him as he was getting stewed up. The traffic was at a standstill."

Hauraki Gulf finished second for a fifth consecutive time in the 3m1f maiden hurdle won by the Nigel Hawke-trained Exmoor Forest under Sean Bowen.

The crowd figure was estimated around 7,000, beating the previous record on this day of 6,686 in 2018.

