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Reportstoday
14:20 Brighton

Brighton is back with 'overwhelmingly positive feedback' following ground trouble as Arc chief wins on and off the track

Kieran O'Neill riding Grey Horizon (light blue/red) wins at Brighton
Grey Horizon (centre) wins the opener at BrightonCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play6 ran
14:20 BrightonFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Grey Horizon
    13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Argy Bhaji
    fav7/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3King Of Chaos
    10/1
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Arena Racing Company (Arc) chief executive Martin Cruddace praised the efforts of groundstaff in enabling racing to resume at the seaside venue after his runner Grey Horizon became the track's belated first winner of the year.

Brighton was forced to delay the beginning of its 2026 season in April due to the racing surface being damaged by an infestation of leatherjackets and nematodes, which required substantial remedial work. 

The track was cleared for racing following a trial gallop last week and the Scott-Dixon-trained three-year-old Grey Horizon, who Cruddace is involved with through the Arc-owned Amphitheatre Racing, got the meeting off to a flyer in the 6f handicap. 

"I didn't even realise until I got here that he was running but he was given an absolutely brilliant ride," Cruddace told Sky Sports Racing. "Scott does a brilliant job with these horses. 

"The feedback on the ground has been so overwhelmingly positive, so that's great. To go down and see the brilliant state of the ground now in a matter of weeks is quite incredible. 

"Sometimes clerks of the course, a bit like goalkeepers, do a fantastic job but people perceive that there's a mistake made when there hasn't been and they're remembered for that. No, they do a fantastic job, every clerk up and down the country, and we should all be very grateful for them."

Order reigns

Eve Johnson Houghton achieved her 60th winner at the course when Extended Order made a successful debut in the 6f maiden. The two-year-old gelding kept Sayidah Ardad at bay by half a length under Danny Muscutt to score at 9-1. 

Read more:

Two more fixtures transferred from Chelmsford as uncertainty over racecourse's future continues 

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14:20 BrightonPlay
Weatherbys Flat Horses To Follow Handicap6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Grey Horizon
    13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Argy Bhaji
    fav7/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3King Of Chaos
    10/1
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