The Derby is defended as those who believed in the race and the genius of Aidan O'Brien win out

It was a Derby day that rewarded the believers, a day when those whose total faith in Aidan O'Brien proved profitable, a day when those responsible for Flat racing's greatest prize more than repaid our trust. Time will tell if Auguste Rodin is a vintage winner, but the Derby he won could hardly have been more important.

Through the closing stages of the race for which Epsom is known throughout the world, Auguste Rodin bore down on King Of Steel like an irresistible force of nature- under Ryan Moore. He charged past heaving grandstands and towards the sport's most prized winning post with all the awe-inspiring panache that should mark a Derby champion. He was in beautiful, brilliant, breathing form, a symbol of why we were here.

Unlike O'Brien's previous eight Derby winners, number nine had breakfasted at Epsom, forced to leave home well in advance of his mission as a result of the race's unprecedented 1.30pm off-time. The early start was caused by a clash with the FA Cup final. All other concerns were the fault of misguided activists.