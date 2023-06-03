Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:30 Epsom
premium

The Derby is defended as those who believed in the race and the genius of Aidan O'Brien win out

King Of Steel: beaten half a length by Auguste Rodin in the Derby
Auguste Rodin has the measure of King Of Steel at the end of a gripping Betfred Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker
Play14 ran
13:30 Epsom1m 4f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Auguste Rodin
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7King Of Steel
    66/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    14White Birch
    12/1

It was a Derby day that rewarded the believers, a day when those whose total faith in Aidan O'Brien proved profitable, a day when those responsible for Flat racing's greatest prize more than repaid our trust. Time will tell if Auguste Rodin is a vintage winner, but the Derby he won could hardly have been more important.

Through the closing stages of the race for which Epsom is known throughout the world, Auguste Rodin bore down on King Of Steel like an irresistible force of nature- under Ryan Moore. He charged past heaving grandstands and towards the sport's most prized winning post with all the awe-inspiring panache that should mark a Derby champion. He was in beautiful, brilliant, breathing form, a symbol of why we were here.

Unlike O'Brien's previous eight Derby winners, number nine had breakfasted at Epsom, forced to leave home well in advance of his mission as a result of the race's unprecedented 1.30pm off-time. The early start was caused by a clash with the FA Cup final. All other concerns were the fault of misguided activists.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 18:32, 3 June 2023
icon
13:30 EpsomPlay
Betfred Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings)14 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Auguste Rodin
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7King Of Steel
    66/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    14White Birch
    12/1
more inReports
more inReports