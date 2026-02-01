'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Paul Townend did not disguise his dejection after Final Demand failed dismally to live up to the lofty expectations reflected in his long odds-on status in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase.

Unbeaten in two over fences after victories at Navan and Limerick, the Bryan Drew and Caroline Tisdall-owned seven-year-old was returned at 30-100 to complete the hat-trick in Grade 1 company under the champion jockey.

However, he put down at the fence going away from the stands as they went out on the final circuit in the 2m5f event, and did so again at the fifth-last fence down the back when his Willie Mullins stablemate Kaid D'Authie began to apply a bit of pressure.

Final Demand was unable to shake off Mark Walsh's mount thereafter before trailing home more than 12 lengths adrift.

"I was never really happy on him," Townend said. "Mark was in control of the race down the back, even from that far out. He put down on me a couple of times, and whatever about the first one when he was on his own, when he put down on me down the back when Mark was alongside me and we were competitive. That's the disappointing part for me and the writing was on the wall from there. The bubble burst."

Final Demand, who had been odds-on in places for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, was pushed out to 4-1 (from evens) by Paddy Power. Kaid D'Authie is now 4-1 (from 16) with the same firm for that race.

Mullins was similarly perplexed after the race, although he suggested something physical might emerge to explain the performance.

"I was disappointed in the way he jumped the second and third fence and especially the fifth-last," said Mullins. "When a horse does that in a race like that, they have to improve quickly and he didn't.

"He went down and did the same at the next and that was not good enough. Paul said he twisted a little bit in the air and there maybe some little niggle there that we're not seeing. We might see it tomorrow morning."

Kaid D'Authie (Mark Walsh) is clear with Final Demand not in the picture Credit: Getty Images

Analysis: There didn’t look to be many excuses for Final Demand

By Harry Wilson, tipster

The Grade 1 Ladbrokes Chase was meant to cement Final Demand’s position at the top of the Brown Advisory market but a below-par effort allowed stablemate Kaid D’Authie to inflict his first defeat over fences.

There didn’t look to be many excuses for Final Demand, given he handles testing ground and is proven at the trip, and the biggest worry was how many jumping mistakes he made when put under pressure by Kaid D’Authie, which leaves him with plenty to prove heading into Cheltenham.

There was not as much between the stablemates on figures as the market suggested beforehand anyway. Final Demand was the best hurdler, but he arrived with a best Racing Post Rating of 158 over fences – just a 4lb improvement on his best hurdles form – which was just 3lb higher than the 155 Kaid D’Authie achieved when landing a beginners’ event at Fairyhouse last time.

Kaid D’Authie already looks like a much better chaser – he had improved his career-best RPR by 12lb since going over fences – and was not stopping at the line despite helping force things at the front. He is likely to be suited by stepping up in trip, but the reservation is his ability to handle Cheltenham, given he was pulled up in last season’s Turners Novices’ Hurdle.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (March 11, Cheltenham)

William Hill: 3 Final Demand, Kaid D’Authie, 6 Romeo Coolio, The Big Westerner, 7 Western Fold, 8 Wendigo, 12 Kitzbuhel, 16 Sixmilebridge, 20 bar

Read more:

'Cheekpieces made a big difference' - Kaid D'Authie joint-favourite for Brown Advisory after beating stablemate Final Demand

'Poetry in motion' - Majborough the new Champion Chase favourite after front-running demolition job

Talk The Talk pounces late to prevail in dramatic photo-finish to Grade 1 novice hurdle - is he Old Park Star's sternest Supreme challenger?

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here nowFINAL DEM