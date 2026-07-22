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Reportstoday
14:25 Worcester

'The boss said: 'No, today's the day' - Benjamin Macey delivers for Jonjo and AJ O'Neill

Benjamin Macey
Benjamin Macey (left) guided Mt Fuji Park to win the 2m7f handicap chaseCredit: John Grossick
Play9 ran
14:25 WorcesterChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m7fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Mt Fugi Park
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Axel Bleue
    fav11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Regal Renaissance
    6/1
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Benjamin Macey guided the mercurial Mt Fugi Park to a battling success when fending off favourite Axel Bleue by a neck in the 2m7f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old was bouncing back from being pulled up over the same course and distance in May, and Macey had to work hard to keep his willing partner's mind on the job as favourite Axel Bleue applied pressure throughout. 

Mt Fugi Park made a mistake at the final fence, but he dug deep to stay on for trainers Jonjo and AJ O'Neill and score at 14-1.

It was the third victory of the campaign for Macey, who is a conditional jockey to the Cotswold-based stable. 

"Mt Fugi Park is talented enough, but it just depends what side of the bed he wakes up on," the rider told Sky Sports Racing. "We hit a bit of a slow patch down the back straight, but the boss had said: 'No, today's the day. Get him on to it and don't let him get away with anything.'

"We made a mess of the last, and he is a bit of a monkey, but when I said to him, 'Come on, let's put this to bed,' he put his head down.

"We've got the break coming up, so I won't be riding for a bit. It's nice to put that to one side now until we get back going."

Off the mark

Provision justified 6-5 favouritism to win the 2m maiden hurdle for trainer Barry Brennan.

Owned by David Gibbons, the four-year-old had failed to win on the Flat and finished third on both of his previous hurdle starts, but made all under Isabelle Ryder to score comfortably by ten lengths.

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Published on inReports

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14:25 WorcesterPlay
Land O Plums Clives Of Copthorne Handicap Chase (Arc Summer Chase Series Qualifier) (GBB Race)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Mt Fugi Park
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Axel Bleue
    fav11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Regal Renaissance
    6/1
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