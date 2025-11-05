'The best one we've had for a long time' - Philip Hobbs can't contain excitement as top prospect extends unbeaten run

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have high hopes for the unbeaten Sober Glory after an impressive debut over obstacles in the second division of the 2m maiden hurdle.

The Brocade Racing-owned five-year-old justified 1-2 favouritism in dominant fashion, comfortably making all under Ben Jones to score by 12 lengths.

Sober Glory has now won all four of his starts under rules and Hobbs is targeting Graded company with the exciting youngster.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a very important day and thankfully it's gone well. He's been ready to run for close to a month but we'd just been waiting for a bit of softer ground. All his bumpers were on very soft ground, but I don't think he necessarily needs it like that.

"I'm sure he'll stay further, but I don't think we need to [step him up]. He really is exciting and probably the best one we've had for a long time."

Blue is the colour

Trainer Olly Murphy revealed in his recent stable tour that Sean Bowen had always liked The Blue Room – and the five-year-old didn’t disappoint when winning on his first start over obstacles in the first division of the maiden hurdle.

The 100-30 shot travelled smoothly throughout and, after three had approached the final flight together, he took advantage of the fall of favourite Swingin Safari, battling on to beat Double Measure by three-quarters of a length.

