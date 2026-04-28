'The Arkle is to the forefront of my mind' - Eachtotheirown causes 16-1 shock for Barry Connell in first Grade 1 at Punchestown

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Barry Connell is already licking his lips and looking forward to the 2027 Arkle with Eachtotheirown , who was given a 40-1 quote by Paddy Power after making all in the first Grade 1 of the week, the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle.

Eachtotheirown had been unmanageable in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, spoiling his chance by being way too free, but he used his energy better here in a first-time hood and Sean Flanagan had his rivals in trouble on the home turn.

At that stage it looked as though El Cairos was his only danger, but once again he flattered to deceive and faded into fourth, with the consistent Blake staying on into second and Le Labo back in third.



Connell said: "After what happened last time the obvious thing to do was to leave him alone in front and he got a freebie.

“This is a good horse. He’s had only a handful of runs over hurdles, but he's a chaser and we've had to wait for him as he's a big stamp of a horse.

"He was like a chaser jumping his hurdles today and has a fair engine. The Arkle is to the forefront of my mind for him next season as he is an out-and-out two-miler who doesn't like being restrained.

"It's magic to have a winner here and we have only 12 or 13 riding out. We try to keep quality rather than quantity."

Farrell flourishes

Sean Cleary-Farrell was superb on Kalix Delabarriere in the Listed Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle, the 7lb claimer swooping wide and late to land the spoils at 10-1 by four lengths from I’m Slippy.

Sean Cleary-Farrell with Rachael Blackmore after Kalix Delabarriere's win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Winning trainer Willie Mullins was full of praise for the young rider and said: “It was fantastic for Sean and the owners to win a big handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse, and then to come back to do that at Punchestown, in that sort of style, was fantastic.

“We might have to up him in class, although I think we'll put him away now and come back chasing next season.”

Powerful performance

You can set your watch by Jessica Harrington at Punchestown and she added yet another winner to her fantastic record at this festival when Powerful clung on bravely to land the Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Final Handicap Hurdle by half a length under Simon Torrens.

Powerful clears the last under Simon Torrens Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Harrington said: “He's a lovely horse and we had this race in mind since he won the qualifier here in January. He had a lot of weight but is a very big horse and coped with it."

Plan pays off

There won’t be an easier winner all week than the Rob James-ridden Fountain House , who galloped right away with the traditional curtain-raiser – the Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies Perpetual Cup – by a staggering 39 lengths.

Winning trainer Ian McCarthy said: “It was the plan all season to come here and it has worked out. I didn't think he'd do it that easy, but he's a proper horse and we've had great fun with him.”

More reports:

'He showed a good bit of class' - Gosdens' runner cut to 20-1 for Derby after impressive trial win

'He said to me he'd like to breed a winner before he dies and we're over the moon' - dream realised for 84-year-old owner with 50-1 shot

Green machine continues to roll as Dolmalan and Zayida post Classic trial successes for in-form Aga Khan Studs at Chantilly

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