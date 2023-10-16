'That's winning as your pedigree suggests you should' - daughter of Arc winners Sea The Stars and Treve storms home

The superbly bred Doha has a lot to live up to as the progeny of two Arc winners but she went some way to emulating her exalted sire and dam with a commanding victory in the mile maiden.

By Sea The Stars out of Treve, winners of three Arcs between them, the Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old went down by three-quarters of a length on her Kempton debut before disappointing when upped to a mile and a quarter at Leicester last month.

Dropped back to a mile, Doha took it up with three furlongs to go under a motionless Hector Crouch before storming clear to win by nine lengths.

"I think that's winning as your pedigree suggests you should do," Crouch told Sky Sports Racing. "She's exceptionally well-bred and it's important that she wins her maiden and hopefully we can go on to better things.

"She's not short of speed. She's quite a racy filly – she likes to get on with it – so coming back to a mile, having not looked like we saw out the mile and a quarter last time, was the obvious step. She will stay further in time, but she's probably a bit quicker than we would expect her to be.

"It's stepping stones towards black type, if you're not winning your maidens it's hard to take that leap. She's done that impressively and Ralph will plan where she goes next."

Magic Mahato

William Haggas may have another classy runner to look forward to next year after Mahato created a fine impression when taking the 6f novice on his debut.

Despite obvious greenness and a high head carriage, the colt travelled superbly before kicking clear under Tom Marquand, with two and a quarter lengths back to Ghaihaban, who made eyecatching late headway to nab second.

Marquand doubled up in the 1m2f handicap aboard the Ed Walker-trained Khinjani.

