'That's the best win since we started training' - Delight for Norman Lee as Sole Pretender powers to Listed success

Trainer Norman Lee described Sole Pretender's impressive victory in the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Chase as the "best win" of his career.

The nine-year-old, a Grade 3 winner over hurdles, defied topweight under Robbie Geoghegan to hold off the challenge of The Little Yank.

Sole Pretender was an unlucky runner-up in the Mayo National in May before refusing to race before the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary this month.

The 11-2 shot conceded ground at the start this time but powered into the lead approaching three out and scored by two and a half lengths.

Lee said: "That’s the best win since we started. People doubted him but he was interfered with at Ballinrobe two runs ago and still finished second in the Mayo National. He's an outstanding horse and the best we've had anything to do with. I’m proud of him, he's an absolute credit to everyone.

"The things this horse has done for us is unbelievable and Robbie gave him a great ride. The day he tells us he doesn’t want to go, we're not going to force him as he means too much to us."

The Galway festival is up next for the versatile Sole Pretender, who has mixed it over hurdles and fences at a high level. He burst a blood vessel at Galway last season, which Lee blames for his refusal to race at Tipperary this month.

"We came here wondering whether he would take off as he burst a blood vessel at Galway last year and he has thought about things a little since," said Lee. "We were going to go for the Galway Plate but we decided to go for a chase in Galway on the Sunday. All being well he'll go to Galway and then have a break for six months as he deserves it."

Emily comes from Paris to win

Emily In Paris secured what appeared to be an unlikely success in the 2m7f mares' maiden hurdle.

The Davy Fitzgerald-trained five-year-old was being pushed along at the back at various stages under Michael O'Sullivan and looked to be outpaced with three furlongs to travel, but her rider never gave up hope and galvanised his partner to mount a challenge coming to the final flight.

She managed to wear down the John McConnell-trained Jumping Susie by the slimmest of margins at the finish to record her first success.

Hercule a smart prospect

The Willie Mullins-trained Hercule Du Seuil landed his second successive victory over fences in the 2m1f novice chase.

Owned by JP McManus, the six-year-old, already a Grade 2 winner, jumped spectacularly to win by 13 lengths under Jody McGarvey.

