'That's our first winner since Cheltenham's October meeting' - Martin Keighley claims overdue success at Leicester

Bobbi's Beauty was a welcome winner to Martin Keighley and Sean Bowen when making all the running on her debut over fences in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase.

Keighley has given Bowen plenty of support in his title quest since he returned to action from injury at Huntingdon in January and it was the first winner in a fortnight for the jockey, who was recording his 124th success of the season and is five shy in the jockeys' championship of the absent Harry Cobden.

The wait had been ever longer for Keighley, with his last winner in October, but Bobbi's Beauty could well run up a sequence on this evidence given how she came right away from Desert Fortune in the straight to score by three and a half lengths.

Keighley said: "That's our first winner since Pinnacle Park won at the Cheltenham October meeting and this game drives you mad. We've had plenty of seconds and thirds of late, so they've not been running badly and it's nice to get a winner.

"We weren't going to run Bobbi's Beauty over fences until next season but she'd been schooling well at home."

Plan B comes off

Wewillgowithplanb landed a gamble from 9-4 in the morning into odds-on at flagfall when landing the three-runner 2m handicap chase in effortless fashion.

The seven-year-old gained the upper hand from his main rival Hatos down the back straight and never looked back to deliver trainer Richard Bandey this third win from his last five runners.

"This is the first winner at the track for the owner Martin St Quinton, so that's another one ticked off," Bandey told RacingTV. "He's not the easiest at home, so fair play to the team."

