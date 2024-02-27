Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 Leicester

'That's our first winner since Cheltenham's October meeting' - Martin Keighley claims overdue success at Leicester

Martin Keighley: delighted with how Ben Buie has been since a back operation
Martin Keighley: back in business at LeicesterCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play5 ran
15:35 Leicester2m 4f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Bobbi's Beauty
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Desert Fortune
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Penny Mallow
    8/1

Bobbi's Beauty was a welcome winner to Martin Keighley and Sean Bowen when making all the running on her debut over fences in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase.

Keighley has given Bowen plenty of support in his title quest since he returned to action from injury at Huntingdon in January and it was the first winner in a fortnight for the jockey, who was recording his 124th success of the season and is five shy in the jockeys' championship of the absent Harry Cobden. 

The wait had been ever longer for Keighley, with his last winner in October, but Bobbi's Beauty could well run up a sequence on this evidence given how she came right away from Desert Fortune in the straight to score by three and a half lengths. 

Keighley said: "That's our first winner since Pinnacle Park won at the Cheltenham October meeting and this game drives you mad. We've had plenty of seconds and thirds of late, so they've not been running badly and it's nice to get a winner. 

"We weren't going to run Bobbi's Beauty over fences until next season but she'd been schooling well at home."

Plan B comes off

Wewillgowithplanb landed a gamble from 9-4 in the morning into odds-on at flagfall when landing the three-runner 2m handicap chase in effortless fashion.

The seven-year-old gained the upper hand from his main rival Hatos down the back straight and never looked back to deliver trainer Richard Bandey this third win from his last five runners. 

"This is the first winner at the track for the owner Martin St Quinton, so that's another one ticked off," Bandey told RacingTV. "He's not the easiest at home, so fair play to the team."

Read these next:

Rebecca Menzies-trained Twoshotsoftequila cut to 20-1 for Cheltenham Festival handicap after impressive win 

Constitution Hill to be checked again on Friday after dirty scope and below-par workout puts Champion Hurdle bid in major doubt 

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 27 February 2024inReports

Last updated 18:31, 27 February 2024

iconCopy
15:35 LeicesterPlay
Belvoir Mares' Handicap Chase5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Bobbi's Beauty
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Desert Fortune
    9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Penny Mallow
    8/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers