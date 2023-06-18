'That's his Father's Day present!' - the Slatterys and Clearys land fitting victories at Gowran

Andy Slattery and Rory Cleary are off the hook for another year as they delivered fitting Father's Day presents.

Slattery guided Jolt to victory in the opening 7f maiden for father Andy snr, and the Tipperary trainer looks to have a useful prospect on his hands given the manner in which the two-year-old hit the line on his debut.

The son of Acclamation was always travelling fluently near the head of affairs and, once the penny dropped in the last half furlong, he really stuck his head down and powered clear top beat the Aidan O'Brien-trained Air Commander by a length and a half.

Slattery said: "I thought he'd improve for the run and he looks a nice horse. We thought he'd be good enough to go to an open maiden instead of an auction maiden. He'll stay a mile. He'll likely be sold now as the owner is a seller.

"Hopefully he can step up to stakes company, that would be the plan. I've some nice two-year-olds, I think they're a good bunch."

Having been denied by just half a length last month at Killarney, Kodiac Prince deservedly got his head back in front for Tom and Rory Cleary in division one of the mile handicap, justifying 9-4 favouritism by holding off Pink Socks by three-quarters of a length.

Trainer Tom was relieved to see his runner get his fourth win after luck had deserted him the time before.

"In Killarney he was just brought wide at the wrong time," he said. "He had three or four lengths to make up and ended up being beaten half a length. He runs well around Gowran and the horse deserves it as he's been running well this year.

"Rory knows him down to a tee. He's fairly consistent and I'd definitely say he's better than ever this year. He seems to be improving with age, like myself!"

The occasion was not lost on the winning jockey who quipped: "That's his Father's Day present!"

O'Brien at the double

Joseph O'Brien bagged a double as he landed the final two races, with Frankel filly Maxux putting in a smart performance on her debut under Mikey Sheehy in the 1m1½f fillies' and mares' maiden.

A sister to the useful Cunco, Maxux was green out of the gates but soon recovered, making rapid headway to sit in behind the leaders. Once the field turned for home, she could be seen making steady headway on the inside and showed a blistering turn of foot to hit the front at the two-furlong pole. She careered away to win by four and three-quarter lengths from stablemate Sandy Creek.

The JP McManus-owned Trustyourinstinct completed the O'Brien double as he followed up his impressive debut victory at the Curragh with another smooth success under Declan McDonogh in the Thomastown Race over the same trip.

