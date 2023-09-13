'That's her job done and we don't need to see her until next year' - Rising Sign impresses for Ger Lyons on debut

Ger Lyons has made no bones all season about the strength of his two-year-olds, and the Juddmonte-owned Rising Sign could be his most exciting one yet as she bolted up in a strong-looking opening fillies' maiden.

A daughter of Frankel out of a Pivotal mare, she was covered up by Colin Keane on the inner in a bid to try to settle her early on, but the turn of foot she displayed when pulled out in the straight was quite striking. She quickened decisively to win by an easy four and a half lengths from favourite Grand Job, who has smart form in her own right.

Lyons said: "She's very much a work in progress. We knew she had that in her but it wasn't all about today. We'll see how she comes out of it but there will be no rush back.

"All of our fillies are ready like she was. They've done their work and I just want to see them on the track. If they don't win first time they'll win second time and I'll put them away.

"I love the way she ran from the winning post to the hill – that's the most impressive part for me. That's her job done for this year and we don't need to see her until next year."

Lyons and Keane completed a double when Perfect Poise made almost all in the mile handicap.

Lad springs surprise



Newcomers surprisingly dominated the finish to the 1m1f median auction maiden, with 33-1 shot Casheldale Lad getting up late under Robbie Colgan to deny front-running joint-favourite Vera's Secret.

Winning trainer Andrew Kinirons has his string in fine form and continued his love affair with his local track. He said: "I trained my first winner at this meeting three years ago and I also had my first winner here as a rider and as an owner, so it's been a very lucky track for me.

"We think a lot of this horse. He showed a lot of ability last year. He's massive and I'd say he could be anything. He could be one for sale."

Jim Bolger has been on the go a little longer than Kinirons and saddled his first Punchestown winner since October 2001 when Fleetfoot landed the 1m1f conditions race under Rory Cleary.

Read these next:

Out again! Plucky Out On Friday holds on gamely less than 24 hours after being denied at Galway

Arrest or Gregory? Gosden leaves the door open for Frankie Dettori to choose last St Leger ride

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.