'That's better than a Frankie kiss' - well-backed Haydock winner gets involved in interview after landing gamble

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The evergreen Torcello showed so much enthusiasm for the game when landing a gamble in the 2m handicap, he even took part in the post-race interview.

With trainer Shaun Lycett on leading up duties, he was left on his own following the 12-year-old's gallant success under Rossa Ryan on his first run on turf this year.

Torcello co-operated for the majority of the Racing TV debrief before kissing the camera, just like all good sporting stars do to celebrate victory.

"That's better than a Frankie kiss, isn't it?" said Lycett after Torcello put his chops all over the camera lens.

The sociable Dan Gilbert-owned chestnut, who was backed into 11-4 (from 7), was just pleased to be on a racecourse again to notch his 12th success after limited appearances of late.

"I won't run him on anything other than soft ground these days, so we've waited and waited and he's had four runs [on turf] in the best part of two years," said Lycett.

"I think that's where the money came from as they've seen it's soft to heavy. Fair play to Dan for being so gracious as he's wanted to retire him, but he's still got it.

"I've had him since he was five and the lowest he's been rated before today was 74. I want to say a big thank you to my 11-year-old daughter Jasmine, who rides him every weekend when she comes up, as she's been a big part of this as well."

Ryan landed the first three races on the card, steering the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole-trained Outback Legend to win the 1m3½f maiden and Secret Of Life to victory for Ralph Beckett in the 7f fillies' novice.

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