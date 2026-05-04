'That was lovely' - Minnie Hauk delights Aidan O'Brien with smooth return and sets up huge campaign

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Last season's dual Oaks heroine Minnie Hauk enjoyed a flawless return to action when landing the Group 2 Clem Murphy Memorial Mooresbridge Stakes, setting her up for a potentially epic season with the Tattersalls Gold Cup later this month next.

The likes of Magical, Minding, Found, Camelot and So You Think have been successful in this for O'Brien, and Minnie Hauk could be poised for a fine middle-distance campaign after her winning comeback.

Wayne Lordan set an even gallop on the winner's stablemate Edward Hamilton, who went off an unconsidered 125-1 chance in the six-runner contest, and it briefly threatened to turn into an upset before Minnie Hauk started clicking through the gears.

Edward Hamilton was still travelling very powerfully turning for home with a ten-length advantage and still had a commanding lead approaching the two-furlong pole, despite all his rivals being asked to close the gap.

However, it soon became apparent that Ryan Moore was only going through the motions on the 4-6 favourite, and Minnie Hauk quickly made up the ground passing the furlong marker before running out a cosy winner under a hands-and-heels ride.

There was a length and three-quarters between the two stablemates at the line with another length and a half back to Adelaide River, who was having his first run for Joseph O'Brien.

It was a hugely pleasing start to the campaign for Minnie Hauk, who was last seen finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Turf after losing out by a head to Daryz in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

"That was lovely," said O'Brien. "You'd be delighted with that. We wanted a nice, even pace so she could get back into gear a little bit. We didn't want a dawdle, so it was lovely for her.

Minnie Hauk and Ryan Moore come home clear in the Mooresbridge Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"She travelled with all the zest she did last year and won very snugly. You couldn't be happier with her and Ryan was very happy. He said he just let her point her toe a bit the last furlong. The Tattersalls Gold Cup is the plan, and that was the perfect prep for it."

It could be a blockbuster season for Minnie Hauk, with the Prince of Wales's Stakes the likely target at Royal Ascot, while she could have unfinished business at Longchamp in the autumn.

"If the Tattersalls Gold Cup went well, she could go to Ascot for the Prince of Wales's. We were thinking of keeping her at a mile and a quarter for her first three runs."

Read more:

Hawk Mountain and Minnie Hauk are both back with a bang but what did we learn from their successful reappearances?

'I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet' - Hawk Mountain pleases Christophe Soumillon in winning return

'Big improvement' to come from Epsom possible Precise with 1,000 Guineas winner True Love to remain at a mile

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