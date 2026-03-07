'That was for Sam. He rode in points for us and was a very dear friend' - racing remembers amateur jockey Sam Lee

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tributes were paid to the late Sam Lee all afternoon at Hereford, where the jockeys wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the amateur jockey, who it was announced had died the previous day.

After the success of Jack The Savage in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle under Isabelle Ryder, trainer Lara Horsfall told Sky Sports Racing: "That was for Sam. He rode in points for us and was a very dear friend."

Jack The Savage set the trend for front-running winners throughout the afternoon and was always on the front end before seeing off favourite Welchesten Warrier.

Horsfall added: "Jack The Savage deserved that. He's a very consistent type."

Middleham double

Jockey Tristan Durrell also remembered Lee after his win on Largy Belter in the 2m handicap chase.

The Dan Skelton-trained 5-2 chance finished well off the home turn to deny the previous year's winner Western General to kick off a good afternoon for Middleham Park Racing.

Durrell said: "My thoughts go out to the family of Sam Lee. We grew up together."

Middleham Park later doubled up when By The Grace gave conditional jockey Dan Williams his second winner in the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle. The 7lb claimer got a decent tune out of the 3-1 joint-favourite from the last to oblige for his boss Nicky Henderson.

The Seven Barrows team completed a double themselves when James Bowen partnered Bective Abbey to a first win over fences in the 3m1f novice handicap chase.

Second course win

Granny Hawkins followed up her course-and-distance success of November when running out a smooth winner of the 2m mares' handicap hurdle under Tom Bellamy.

