Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
17:00 Newton Abbot

'That was a real special win' - outsider Mr Mafia makes winning return at the age of 14

Mr Mafia:
Mr Mafia: 14-year-old made a winning reappearance at Newton AbbotCredit: Pool
Play5 ran
17:00 Newton Abbot3m 2f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m 2fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Mr Mafia
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5O'Faolains Lad
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Investment Manager
    fav5/4

Martin Keighley hailed Mr Mafia an “absolute legend” after his stable stalwart defied a 241-day layoff to win the 3m2f handicap chase at the age of 14.

Sent off the 12-1 outsider in a field of five, Mr Mafia scored by a length under Sean Bowen to record his first success since landing a similar five-runner contest at Ludlow in May 2022.

“He’s just an absolute legend,” said Keighley. “You wouldn’t normally run a horse at 14 but if people could see him on the gallops every day he’s like a youngster – he loves his work."

Mr Mafia won his first four starts for Keighley after joining from Tony Carroll’s yard in 2018 and this was his 12th victory for the Gloucestershire-based trainer.  

“He normally needs his first run so that was a real special win,” Keighley said. “He’s a good schoolmaster. He's the first horse Freddie, my son, has started schooling over fences and he’s just a pleasure to have in the yard."

Cheltenham’s hunter chase evening next May is a possible long-term target for Mr Mafia, and Freddie Keighley will be eligible to ride from the end of February when he turns 16.

Keighley added: “It’s tempting to go out on a win but he just loves it so much. I’d say it’d be his last season and if we qualify him for hunter chases he could probably give Freddie a ride in a hunter chase at Cheltenham, which would be really special. Sean thought that was a good idea."

Bowen completed a double in the bumper on his father Peter’s Olivers Travels, who was following up last month’s success at Worcester.

Read these next:

'I've done nothing wrong' - Hillsin owner affirms innocence as investigation into Worcester storm continues  

'It’s a syndicate going places' - Royal Ascot-winning combination strike again with Rogue Lightning  

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 18:26, 7 July 2023
icon
17:00 Newton AbbotPlay
William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Handicap Chase5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Mr Mafia
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5O'Faolains Lad
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Investment Manager
    fav5/4
more inReports
more inReports