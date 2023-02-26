'That was a bonus' - Chris Gordon double keeps owners and sponsors happy

Chris Gordon hailed the perfect result as Goodwin Racing beat stablemate Red Windsor in the 2m1½f novice hurdle.

With bookmakers BetGoodwin sponsoring the card, Gordon would have had some explaining to do had Red Windsor spoiled the party but Goodwin Racing, in the colours of the sponsor, hit top gear late in the day to register a one-and-a-half-length success.

"It was a very good result and the right way round as well, which was more luck than judgement," said the trainer. "This is a grand little horse. He's had his issues and had last year off but he's a winner now and that's what it's all about."

Gordon has struck up a good relationship with BetGoodwin owner Julian Head and the pair capped a fine day when Goodwin completed a double for connections in the 2m1½f bumper.

Gordon added: "Julian has been a wonderful owner for us and we get on very well. He sponsors half the yard and it works out really well. He's a good mate now and lets me get on with it."

Head, who has been a bookmaker for 30 years and owned horses for 20, enjoyed the day with an enthusiastic entourage and the double did not go unbacked.

He said: "I didn't expect both to win and that was a bonus. We were probably most hopeful about Goodwin. He ran a cracking race last time and he won it brilliantly. "I had a little each-way double and it worked out perfect. The great thing with Chris is you don't always win but you always have a great time."

O'Briain on a roll

Fresh from his first win under rules at Exeter on Friday, Sean O'Briain added the second victory of his fledgling career in the saddle with a polished ride aboard the Anthony Honeyball-trained Fountains Chief in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle.

O'Briain is the lucky man who gets to ride Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill for boss Nicky Henderson at home and was delighted to double his tally on course.

"Fountains Chief jumped superbly and Mr Honeyball could not have had him better on the day," said the 23-year-old from Lusk near Dublin, who has had to be patient since arriving in Britain. "Lockdown hit the week after I moved from Ireland and that put a hold on me getting my licence.

"As soon as we came out of lockdown Mr Henderson was keen to put me straight on to a conditional rider's course. I've been at Seven Barrows for almost three years and you learn so much riding out with the best of the best every day.

"It takes time but thankfully we're getting there now."

Big screen woes

Fontwell's big screen opposite the winning post was beset with technical issues, including when pictures were lost during the track's feature race of the season, the Grade 2 Betgoodwin National Spirit Hurdle.

Apologising to racegoers, the track's executive director Guy Pridie said: "We've had technical issues with the big screen which we've been trying to resolve. We put out several announcements apologising for the inconvenience and we hope it didn't impact anyone's day.

"We'll have the issue resolved by our next meeting on March 8 and would like to apologise once again."

