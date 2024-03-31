'That might be her swansong' - retirement beckons for winner Committee Of One

Committee Of One may have had the perfect send-off with retirement a possibility according to trainer Tom Gretton after her success in the 2m3½f mares handicap chase.

The nine-year-old, whose previous success was at this track in February 2021, finished a length clear of Santa Clarita under David Noonan.

Gretton said: “That might be her swansong as she may be retired. It would be a good way to cap it off because often it doesn’t work out like that. If it carries on raining then we might have one more race with her but if it dries up then that’ll be it.

"She’s had a good season and it was the owner's decision to drop her back in trip. It was the correct call as she was disappointing last time and this was the right race for her – it was her Gold Cup."

National success

Art Decco completed a hat-trick for trainer Robert Walford when landing the feature West Wales National under Harry Kimber.

The eight-year-old, who scored at Fontwell and Taunton in February, beat The Galloping Bear by four and three-quarter lengths. Punitive came home in third with four of the seven runners failing to complete.

Final call

Commentator Mark Slater called for the final time on the seven-race card after 38 years in the role.

