'I would like to think Ian gave Andrew the confidence to take things on' - a summer of Group 1s and the son carrying his father's legacy forward

Right back to its inaugural running in 1972, the Juddmonte International has been a showpiece synonymous with shocks. In its 55th and richest year, the great race shocked again – and this time there were two Brigadier Gerards.

Back when the now £1.5 million contest was sponsored by a cigarette company, the International achieved instant fame when Roberto became the one and only horse to defeat Brigadier Gerard. For this star-studded edition there were two hotpots and both were humbled, with Ombudsman and Constitution River relegated to minor honours as Item and Almaqam fought out a thrilling finish in which the former was a courageous winner, the latter a luckless loser.

If the end was unexpected, so was the beginning. Constitution River's pacemaker Action was not close enough to lead. Ombudsman's pacemaker Devil's Advocate was not quick enough to lead. With two sets of lines fluffed, Ballydoyle second string Hawk Mountain set what proved to be a demanding gallop under Wayne Lordan. Constitution River and Ryan Moore followed him and eventually got to the front, while the William Buick-ridden Ombudsman overcame a slightly troubled passage to range alongside on the younger horse's inner.