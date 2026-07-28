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Thanks to MV Magnier, Patrick Veitch and Oliver Cole, this was a day of fascinating insight and powerful emotion

Scandinavia was the star of Goodwood's show - but there was plenty else to take from a day on the Downs

Scandinavia follows the riderless Amiloc to win the Goodwood Cup
Scandinavia is preceded by only the riderless Amiloc at the end of the Goodwood CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As he strode majestically clear, Scandinavia had nothing more than a single loose horse in front of him. Red Rum was preceded by two of them at Aintree in 1977, when he had long since become the definition of a public horse. Scandinavia will never garner such adoration or fame but he deserves to be cherished. He would probably power home over four and a half miles, too.

The rematch we craved never happened, yet that was not Scandinavia's fault. Trawlerman was stopped in his tracks by the riderless Amiloc but it is hard to believe he could have withstood the withering run of the rival who denied him by a head at Royal Ascot. Scandinavia is a younger horse and probably also a better horse. According to Ryan Moore, he is likely also better than one of the very best stayers we have seen. More of that later.

When writing his Racing Post columns, Richard Hughes regularly argued that when trying to win, you must never be afraid to lose. At the track where Hughes so often excelled, Kaiya Fraser heeded his advice. The gap between Pikachu and the rail was not large but Fraser made the most of it aboard Dr Rascal. His punishment following the Coral Vintage Stakes was a stewards' caution. His reward was the most important triumph of his career.

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