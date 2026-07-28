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Thanks to MV Magnier, Patrick Veitch and Oliver Cole, this was a day of fascinating insight and powerful emotion
Scandinavia was the star of Goodwood's show - but there was plenty else to take from a day on the Downs
As he strode majestically clear, Scandinavia had nothing more than a single loose horse in front of him. Red Rum was preceded by two of them at Aintree in 1977, when he had long since become the definition of a public horse. Scandinavia will never garner such adoration or fame but he deserves to be cherished. He would probably power home over four and a half miles, too.
The rematch we craved never happened, yet that was not Scandinavia's fault. Trawlerman was stopped in his tracks by the riderless Amiloc but it is hard to believe he could have withstood the withering run of the rival who denied him by a head at Royal Ascot. Scandinavia is a younger horse and probably also a better horse. According to Ryan Moore, he is likely also better than one of the very best stayers we have seen. More of that later.
When writing his Racing Post columns, Richard Hughes regularly argued that when trying to win, you must never be afraid to lose. At the track where Hughes so often excelled, Kaiya Fraser heeded his advice. The gap between Pikachu and the rail was not large but Fraser made the most of it aboard Dr Rascal. His punishment following the Coral Vintage Stakes was a stewards' caution. His reward was the most important triumph of his career.
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Published on inReports
Last updated
- 'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
- 'It's where I want to be, on the big stage and at all the big meetings' - Kaiya Fraser revels in first Group success
- Goodwood: 'I was shaking when he bought him' - Al Aali lands valuable prize to justify hefty price tag for Victorious Forever
- 'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
- 'Martin Pipe always used to say that if you run them on consecutive days, they run better on the second day' - Lake Forest and Qirat set to return to Goodwood
- 'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
- 'It's where I want to be, on the big stage and at all the big meetings' - Kaiya Fraser revels in first Group success
- Goodwood: 'I was shaking when he bought him' - Al Aali lands valuable prize to justify hefty price tag for Victorious Forever
- 'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
- 'Martin Pipe always used to say that if you run them on consecutive days, they run better on the second day' - Lake Forest and Qirat set to return to Goodwood