Reportstoday
14:25 Southwell

Teorie upsets 1-3 favourite to instigate double for under-the-weather Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien and Sally Randell on inspection duty at Tattersalls Cheltenham
Fergal O'Brien and Sally Randell: stable enjoyed a double at SouthwellCredit: Debbie Burt
Play11 ran
14:25 Southwell2m Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    11Teorie
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Diskatek
    18/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Act Of Authority
    fav1/3

Fergal O'Brien and his partner Sally Randell are a bit under the weather, but they enjoyed a pick-me-up with a double at the Nottinghamshire track, kicking off when Teorie left 1-3 favourite Act Of Authority in his wake in the 2m novice hurdle.

The 100-30 chance showed some nice moves to hold off newcomer Diskatek under Paddy Brennan and make it two from three over jumps.

Thirty minutes later, stablemate Tequila Blaze put up an even more impressive performance when returning to form with a vengeance in the 3m½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The leaders went pretty hard early doors, which meant only two were left in the mix turning for home, from where the 11-2 winner went clear under 7lb claimer Tom Broughton.

The conditional told Sky Sports Racing: "She had been so out of form, so that was very satisfying. The race sort of fell apart behind me."

Star performance

Jonjo O'Neill Jr was stood down for the rest of the day after unseating from favourite Time For A Pint at the first in the opening 3m½f handicap chase, which was won by course specialist Ali Star Bert under Jack Quinlan.

Thankfully, O'Neill was able to walk away but not before the runners bypassed the second-last fence down the back straight to avoid him while he was attended to by the medics.

The winner made it two wins and two seconds from four chase starts at the track after going clear from the home turn to deny Felton Bellevue.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 2 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:58, 2 February 2024

iconCopy
