Reports
15:20 Southwell (A.W)

Military Order roars back to best to see off Lord North in Southwell's first Winter Derby

Military Order: beats two-time race winner Lord North in the Winter Derby
Military Order: beat two-time race winner Lord North in the Winter DerbyCredit: Steve Davies
Military Order saw off the returning Lord North in a thrilling finish to the BetUK Winter Derby, the first Group race to be staged at Southwell.

The new venue, different surface and extended distance of a mile and three furlongs may not have suited everybody, but the winner had already shown that he would cope with conditions having finished second in the track's Winter Derby Trial last month.

The Charlie Appleby-trained runner looked the fittest in the paddock, which was something that told in the closing stages as last year's winner and 5-4 favourite Lord North could not reel in the Godolphin runner.

Sat fourth off a pace set by Lord North's stablemate Forest Of Dean, jockey Danny Tudhope smuggled 9-4 chance Military Order into the race turning for home and set him alight when the race began in earnest.

With his superior stamina, the son of Frankel was always holding the runner-up, who was using the contest as a warm up for the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan next month.

Tudhope said: "He was a bit cute last time, so Charlie said to run him quiet off the bend and he came back strong. It's a nice prize to win and it's nice that he's stepped up on his form in the trial. He's always been a talented horse and could go back to a mile and a half easily."

Off a mark of 120, Lord North was the highest-rated horse ever to run at Southwell. Joint-trainer John Gosden said: "We are pleased with that. He's had a year off and come here eighty per cent fit, I would say. He's enjoyed his day out and that will have put him right for another go at the Dubai Turf, which he has won for the past three years."   

Harry in a hurry

Diligent Harry showed no problems in coping with the shorter trip when defying a penalty in the Listed Hever Stakes.

The 9-4 chance, who was carrying 3lb extra having won the Kachy Stakes at Lingfield, was dropping from 6f to the minimum distance, but you would not have known it judging by the way he travelled off a pace set by local runner Fine Wine.

John Fahy had a good sit being drawn alongside the trailblazer and kept going when that rival fell away before holding the late thrust of Juan Les Pins, with the market leader Clarendon House back in third.

John Fahy and Diligent Harry come in after their Listed win
John Fahy and Diligent Harry come in after their Listed win

Martin Bosley, assistant to winning trainer Clive Cox, said: "We were worried about the drop back to the minimum, but Clive thought there would be plenty of pace on which would suit him and he was right. There are plenty of options going forward after that."

Fentiman scores

There was a pony race before racing which was won impressively by Warren Fentiman, the 15-year-old son of jockey Duran.

It was a first win for Warren, who steered his mount Steal My Girl to an easy success.

He said: "I'm chuffed to bits with that. My aim is to become an apprentice with Richard Fahey."

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 24 February 2024 in Reports

Last updated 18:23, 24 February 2024

