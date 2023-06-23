Tahiyra survives a stewards' inquiry to claim a third Group 1 success in the Coronation Stakes

Tahiyra gave Dermot Weld his first Royal Ascot winner in eight years when justifying 8-13 favouritism in the £600,000 Group 1 Coronation Stakes.

Still in cruise control over a furlong out, she quickened in good style to beat 25-1 shot Remarquee, with 16-1 Sounds Of Heaven back in third.

A stewards’ inquiry was announced after the winner shifted right when producing her challenge a furlong out, but few people could have believed the result would be changed, and it wasn't.

Tahiyra: survived a stewards' inquiry to claim the Coronation Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Chris Hayes, who rode Tahiyra, said: “She was running keen early and I had to get her to relax. It was a slow pace, and she did well. She was running at a quickening pace, and I can’t wait to ride her in a properly run mile. Then you’ll see what she is all about.”

Tahiyra, who was landing a third Group 1 success, impressed with the manner in which she travelled into the race, and always looked in total control after hitting the front inside the final furlong.

She is clearly a hugely talented filly at a mile, and it would also be no surprise if Weld decided to step her up in trip later in the season.

Weld said: “I thought it was an excellent performance from Tahiyra. She was a worthy winner. It was always going to be tactical in such a small field, and she was very brave.

“She’s a very talented filly, and I think she’ll be given a nice break now. She had a busy spring. We’ll bring her back for an autumn programme and we’ll definitely consider stepping her up in trip.”

