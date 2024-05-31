Superb Ryan Moore ride sees Luxembourg capture fourth Group 1 in Coronation Cup

A Ryan Moore masterclass saw the Coronation Cup go to Luxembourg .

The rider controlled the pace from the start aboard the five-year-old and turned away challenges from Emily Upjohn and Hamish to seal a stylish victory at odds of 9-4.

Kieran Shoemark, aboard last year's electric winner Emily Upjohn, was alive to Moore's slow fractions and moved to position her closer in second, but the keen-going filly had no response to the increase in tempo.

It was left to the eight-year-old Hamish and Tom Marquand to make late gains, but the pair could never fully get to grips with Luxembourg. It was a fourth Group 1 for the son of Camelot, whose last three runs had been in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

"He's been a great horse," Moore said. "Things didn't work out for him in the Middle East, he ran well the first day and the second day was a mess, but he's been a very consistent horse his whole life and has now been a Group 1 winner at two, three, four and five. Not many horses can do that.

Luxembourg: cut to 4-1 for the Coral-Eclipse after Coronation Cup success Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's a straightforward, honest horse. This was his first Group 1 at a mile and a half and I always thought that would suit him, so I'm delighted he's won today and the team have done a good job to bring him back to win."

Betfair cut Luxembourg to 10-1 (from 25) for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot back over ten furlongs and he was also trimmed to 4-1 (from 10) for the Coral-Eclipse over the same distance.

The French raider Feed The Flame was held up but ran respectably in third, leaving Emily Upjohn to finish fourth as the 7-4 favourite. Time Lock was last of the five runners.

