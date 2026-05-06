Super six for Somespring Special as she strikes again at favourite time of the year

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Somespring Special continued to live up to her name with victory in the feature 2m5f handicap chase.

Ridden by Ben Jones for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, the eight-year-old made it her sixth win in the spring when landing the £25,000 contest.

Somespring Special was anchored in rear off the strong gallop set by Centara before being produced with a sweeping run down the outside to assert late on.

Hobbs said: "They went too quick for a start. The plan wasn't to be further back but she wants plenty of room, so we had to go very wide. She still won well and I'm very happy with her."

The mare has developed a liking for this time of year and, while good ground is an obvious reason, Hobbs admitted her sharp rise in form in the spring still remains a puzzle.

He said: "I'm not sure why it is. Being a mare there are times when they're in season and that can make a difference."

Finding another winning opportunity soon could be tricky.

Hobbs said: “There won't be many races in the summer for her. We'll need to have a good look through the programme and decide what to do.”

For Jones it was a second successive victory in the race and he is now two from two on Somespring Special.

Skelton treble

Harry Skelton and Freddie Gingell both went into the final race on a double, but it was Skelton who made it three when he took the 3m2½f handicap hurdle by half a length on Supreme Yeats .

It was his third winning favourite trained by his brother Dan.

Gingell struck twice for Paul Nicholls on Outmaster in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle and Rickety Bridge in the 3m2f novice handicap chase.

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