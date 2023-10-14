'We've never, ever had a horse like that' - City Of Troy 5-4 for 2,000 Guineas after barnstorming Dewhurst Stakes win

There was a doubt whether City Of Troy would take part in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes beforehand but there was no doubt about his star quality afterwards as Ballydoyle's brightest juvenile shone luminously on the Rowley Mile.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien had expressed concerns about the soft ground but the Superlative Stakes winner broke smartly and victory always looked assured as he opened up under Ryan Moore to beat Alyanaabi and Eben Shaddad by three and a half lengths. He returned the 8-15 favourite.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting City Of Troy to 5-4 from 5-2 for next year's 2,000 Guineas and 9-4 from 7-2 for the Derby, and his trainer, who has handled some of the finest horses the sport has seen, was suitably impressed.

"He's the most unbelievable horse," O'Brien told ITV Racing. "We had no other option, we knew he would hate the ground, but we've never had a horse who doesn't get tired. Everything we've asked him to do, he finds it very easy and we've never got to the bottom of him – it's very unusual.

"Ryan rode him with supreme confidence. He said after the first race that it's definitely not his ground, it's deep, tacky ground and he's a beautiful mover. You needed tractor tyres to go on that today and he hasn't got them but he has got a jet engine. He's an incredible horse.

"We've never, ever had a horse like that."

When asked if he was the best two-year-old he had trained, he responded: "He is absolutely."

It was a record-equalling eighth success in the Dewhurst for O'Brien, whose 2001 and 2016 winners Rock Of Gibraltar and Churchill went on to win the first Classic of the season the following spring, while the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean did the same last year.

City Of Troy's sire Justify won the American Triple Crown and Paddy Power make his son a 10-1 chance to achieve the feat in Britain, which consists of wins in the Guineas, Derby and St Leger. The unique treble hasn't been achieved since Nijinsky in 1970.

