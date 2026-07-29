Stop comparing Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane to giants of the past - they are busy creating their own legend

The jockey is not Frankie. The horse is not Frankel. The heroes of this magnificent Sussex Stakes are stars in their own right. There is no need to compare Billy Loughnane and Bow Echo to others. We should now be comparing others to them.

We should be saying that, when faced with the sternest test of their still nascent careers, these prodigious young talents proved themselves worthy of gushing superlatives. Instead of debating where they stand against legends of the past, we can savour all they are doing in the present.

The most valuable mile race ever staged in Europe was one they ought to have lost. From the packed Goodwood grandstands it appeared nigh on certain that Bow Echo was beaten. To one of the jockeys riding close in behind Loughnane, the same conclusion was reached. Remarkably, though, they combined to snatch a victory that was as thrilling as it was improbable. In doing so, they confirmed their greatness.