Stellar Story flies home to deny Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man in dramatic Albert Bartlett

Stellar Story produced a dramatic late surge to deny Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man an all-the-way success in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Six lengths adrift at the final flight, the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old stayed on strongly up the famous hill, and got up in the final stride under Sam Ewing.

His 33-1 success proved yet another shock result in a race which has become synonymous with surprises over the years.

Ewing, who was riding his first Cheltenham Festival winner, told ITV Racing: “That was absolutely brilliant. He jumped very well and loved that ground. He was brilliant at the last, and battled very well.

“I felt this first Cheltenham winner was never going to happen. I owe it all to this horse. He did everything right.”

Bookmakers greeted the result with a sigh of relief as the Willie Mullins-trained 2-1 favourite Readin Tommy Wrong was pulled up after rapidly losing his place before the penultimate flight.

Sam Ewing and Stellar Story win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mullins had landed the first two races on Gold Cup day, and was chasing a ninth Cheltenham winner of the week.

Stellar Story looks a stayer of some potential, but it was impossible not to feel sorry for the connections of the 18-1 runner-up The Jukebox Man.

Granted an uncontested lead, Kielan Woods set steady fractions on the Ben Pauling-trained runner, who attacked his hurdles with real relish and looked sure to win when kicking clear approaching the final flight.

The Jukebox Man still held a good lead entering the final 50 yards, but Stellar Story and Ewing were in full flow now, and got up to score by a head.

Dancing City was a further seven lengths back in third, with Gidleigh Park, widely expected to prove pick of the British contenders, a one-paced sixth.

Redknapp and Pauling had teamed up successfully on Thursday when Shakem Up’Arry landed the Plate.

Read these next:



'I’m surprised at his price' - Majborough defies market weakness to deny stablemate Kargese in the Triumph Hurdle

From Ebor hero to Cheltenham Festival glory: Absurde another ace for Willie Mullins in County Hurdle

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

