Stage Star survives dramatic final-fence error on way to brilliant Paddy Power Gold Cup success

Stage Star recovered from a dramatic error at the final fence to bravely land more big-race glory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old looked in total control from the front under Harry Cobden, before hitting the final fence and grazing his nose on the turf.

Despite losing his momentum Cobden stayed strong in the saddle and the pair recovered to gallop clear of Notlongtillmay, a repeat of the one-two in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

It was a third win in the competitive handicap for Nicholls, while it was a first victory in the race for Cobden.

The rider told ITV Racing: "He's so genuine, honest and tough. I was going so well down to the last and I was in two minds, and he probably was too and met it all wrong. To go from 30 miles per hour to walking out of the back after nearly falling, then to get going again, shows the true courage he has.

"He's serious and the boss deserves a lot of credit. He's come here without a prep run and it was an unbelievable training performance. I've always wanted to win this but thankfully this lad got us over the line."

How the incident unfolded

Stage Star was cut to 4-1 (from 12) for the Ryanair Chase by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, while he is 5-1 (from 10) for the same race with Coral. Nicholls confirmed that the Cheltenham Festival contest will be the ultimate target for the rest of the season.

He said: "For a lot of horses that would've finished their race, but he picked up and galloped all the way to the line after that. He's obviously an improving horse and as soon as he came in we targeted him at this.

"His sole aim will now be the Ryanair. He only wants to go left-handed and doesn't want three and a quarter miles yet. He's obviously got plenty more in the tank."

Notlongtillmay had to settle for the runners-up spot again, while Nicholls also saddled the third Il Ridoto.

Despite hitting the frame again in a big race, Notlongtillmay's trainer Laura Morgan was filled with pride at his run.

She said: "I'm delighted, he's ran a screamer on softer ground that he'd like. He jumped very well on the whole but missed a few at crucial stages, however, he wouldn't have beaten the winner.

"If Stage Star wasn't in it we'd have been a clear winner! I'm dead proud of him and for a small yard like us, it's fantastic."

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner The Real Whacker jumped fluently from the front but weakened quickly and was pulled up.

