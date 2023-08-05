Spycatcher denied in a photo-finish as King Gold claims the Prix Maurice de Gheest

Chantilly-trained King Gold got the better of British raider Spycatcher in a photo-finish for the Group 1 Arc Prix Maurice de Gheest.

The Nicolas Caullery-trained six-year-old has hit a rich vein of form of late, winning for the fourth time in five starts to progress from handicap company in April to success at the highest level here at odds of 16-1.

It was heartbreak for the Karl Burke-trained and Highclere-owned 15-8 favourite Spycatcher, who led inside the final furlong but was just run out of it in the closing strides under Maxime Guyon as he raced over this extended six-and-a-half-furlong trip.

Hometown hero: Nicolas Caullery after the victory of King Gold

While Spycatcher was nabbed in the closing strides, another British raider - the Archie Watson-trained Saint Lawrence - may well have got up had the race been a shade longer.

The 20-1 shot was a fast-finishing and narrow third under Hollie Doyle, with Art Power and Burke's other runner Cold Case close for fourth. Andrew Balding's Sandrine was sixth.

Caullery said: "This horse had a few issues when he was younger but I think spending the winter in Dubai really helped him mentally, and something has really clicked. His work has never been better than in the last few weeks. Live I thought he'd won but on the replay, I thought we were second. Then they said the number eight and it's just crazy."

