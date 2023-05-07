'He's a proper horse, as good as we've ever had at that distance' - Leopardstown win sees Sprewell cut to 16-1 for Derby

Sprewell has been cut into 16-1 from 50-1 by Paddy Power for the Betfred Derby after the progressive son of Churchill ran out a convincing winner of the Derby Trial at Leopardstown.

He had proved well able to handle heavy ground when landing a four-runner conditions event at Naas over 1m on his seasonal reappearance in March, and the step up to this 1m2f trip proved well within his compass.

Settled off a good gallop set by Ballydoyle pacemaker Mohawk Chief, he made up his ground stylishly under Shane Foley, and once quickening to the front, just had to be kept up to his work to score by three lengths from Ballysax Stakes runner-up Up And Under, with 6-4 favourite Proud And Regal a further two and a half lengths back in third.

This colt could well prove trainer Jessica Harrington's most realistic chance of being competitive in a Derby so far in her training career, and the esteem he is held in might just be reflected in the fact he holds entries in races like the Chester Vase, Dante and King Edward VII Stakes, in addition to Epsom and the Irish Derby.

Shane Foley is all smiles as he returns to the winner's enclosure on Sprewell Credit: Patrick McCann

Harrington's daughter and assistant Kate said: “We're very very happy. We kind of let down on him after he won at Naas and he got a bit fat, so we've had to be quite hard on him the last ten days but he has come good.

“He has fancy entries everywhere. It would be the dream of his owner Mr [Mohamed] Khalid to go to Epsom, but we'll see how he comes out of this. France would be an option, too, as he's a very good horse on soft ground. I think he's a proper horse, as good as we've ever had at that distance.”

This is a race that might also have a bit of depth to it. Runner-up Up And Under remains a maiden despite having finished second in a Group 3 for the second time, but that just looks a formality to be rectified. He stayed on strongly from off the pace here under Mikey Sheehy, looking every inch a horse who should improve over a mile and a half.

His trainer Joseph O'Brien said: “That was another great run. It was a very good trial and the form looks strong. He ran all the way to the line against an impressive winner and will get further. I think we might go back and win a maiden and then maybe go for the Irish Derby.”

Maiden to Irish Derby is a path O'Brien knows all too well – it was the one successfully negotiated by his Latrobe in 2018.

Donnacha O'Brien was satisfied with the run of Proud And Regal, and said: “It was his first run of the year and hopefully he will improve for it. We could target some of the Group 1s abroad for him and I wouldn't rule him out of the Derby.”

