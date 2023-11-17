Spirit Dancer gives Sir Alex Ferguson 'the best feeling ever' as he lands $1million Bahrain International Trophy

Spirit Dancer gave legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson more big-race glory when recording a lucrative success in the Bahrain International Trophy on Friday.

The Richard Fahey-trained six-year-old, a Group 3 winner at York's Ebor meeting in the summer, stayed on strongly in the final furlong and drew clear to land the $1million prize under Oisin Orr.

The former Manchester United manager jointly bred Spirit Dancer alongside Niall McLoughlin, while he owns the gelding alongside Peter Done and Ged Mason.

"He absolutely bolted up. Without doubt that's the best feeling ever! To do that against those horses, I couldn't believe it," Ferguson told Racing TV. "Richard said leave it to the jockey and he'll be alright.

"I was terrified of the other horses, especially five of the Godolphin horses in the race, but I'm so proud."

Mason added: "It's unbelievable and thank you to Bahrain for having us. The people have been so lovely and it's been amazing. This is an unbelievable feeling."

Ferguson and Mason have teamed up in joint-ownerships to great success before, mainly over jumps, with Protektorat and multiple Grade 1 winner Clan Des Obeaux among the horses they have owned together. Ferguson was also a part-owner of star Flat performer Rock Of Gibraltar.

Israr finished two-and-a-quarter-lengths behind in second with Point Lonsdale a further neck back in third. Red-hot favourite and Canadian International winner Nations Pride finished a disappointing seventh.

