'Special' Epsom Faithfull registers tenth success to the delight of enthusiastic syndicate

Trainer Pat Phelan described the mare Epsom Faithfull as "special" after she powered home from the rear under 3lb claimer Paddy Bradley to secure her tenth win in the opening mile handicap.

The seven-year-old was returning to the track after winning 13 days ago and justified late market support to master Fox Power in the closing strides, having been backed into 3-1 from 9-2.

"She's taken her owners places that a filly you spend £200 a month on doesn't take people – she's special," Phelan said. "She's a stalwart around here and that's win number ten. There are few mares who can do that."

Epsom Faithfull was purchased for just £3,500 as a yearling in 2018 and is owned by the ten-strong Epsom Racegoers No. 2 syndicate, which includes Joe Maher, who has owned horses with Phelan for nearly 20 years and was among those brandishing a scarf in the mare's blue and white colours in the winner's enclosure.

Joe Maher (right) has owned horses with Pat Phelan for nearly 20 years

"Joe is one of the members who first had horses with me in 2007, which explains the magic of the syndicate system," Phelan said. "They've lasted nearly 20 years with me and never had a row, they're a great crowd and they've kept the faith in her after a tough time last season."

It was a third course win for the mare, who has also struck at Kempton, Goodwood and Ascot, and a return to the royal racecourse could be on the cards next as she bids to complete a hat-trick.

Phelan said: "We'll look at trying to have a day for these people back at Ascot. On her day she's very good."

Rascal off the mark

Rascal Recknell lived up to his name in the parade ring as he gave his two handlers a hard time, but the three-year-old applied himself sufficiently in the 7f maiden to notch a first win.

The 1-2 favourite broke sluggishly out of the gates and had to be rousted along by Benoit de la Sayette before racing awkwardly around the bends, but he soon showed his class to break his duck at the third attempt.

"He's a young schoolboy," the jockey said. "I think seven furlongs is his trip but he's getting the idea of racing now. It wasn't the cleanest of races and I wouldn't say this was his ideal track but he knuckled down hard to the line."

Something stars

A third run in five days proved no barrier to success for Something To Do , who responded generously to Hollie Doyle's driving to win the 1m2f handicap by a neck.

The George Boughey-trained runner had finished second the last twice at Wolverhampton and Kempton, with the application of blinkers proving the catalyst to a first success.

"He deserved to win today," Doyle, who will be based in Britain until the end of March, said. "He was unlucky not to win two starts ago and then he threw it away through greenness last time. He's capable of winning races, he just needed the penny to drop."

