Sophie Leech rewarded for daring crusade as Madara plunders Dublin Racing Festival victory for Britain

Sophie Leech was rewarded for a daring crusade across the Irish Sea from her Gloucestershire base to Leopardstown as Madara kept on powerfully to land the 2m1f Ryanair Handicap Chase under three-time French champion jump jockey James Reveley before returning to rapturous applause from British racegoers whose patriotism proved profitable.

The five-year-old was the only British runner on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival and is one of three across the weekend with Adrian Keatley and Phil Kirby set to be represented on day two.

After landing a 2m½f handicap chase at Cheltenham in fine style on his last start, Madara was the subject of strong support in the market, eventually going off 4-1 joint-favourite.

His supporters would have had little cause for concern throughout the 2m1f contest as Reveley always seemed to be sitting on plenty and his foot was hovering over the accelerator on the turn for home before he quickly stormed to the front on the approach to the last. After popping the final fence, the winner quickly burst three lengths clear before seeming to idle close home as the Gavin Cromwell-trained Path D'Oroux closed the gap to just under three lengths.

Leech said: "He's a fantastic horse. My son Ed and husband Christian do all the race-planning and this fitted in timing-wise. We are well used to travelling as we have more runners in France than Britain. Brian and all the lads involved were keen to come over and have a go.

"We're a very small yard and the team at home work tirelessly. We were thinking of going to the Plate rather than the Grand Annual as we thought he probably would like a step up in trip, but I don't know as he showed plenty of pace there. We've had runners at Punchestown before and love coming here."

Millar makes it three on the bounce

Carl Millar guided the Gordon Elliott-trained Maxxum to a surprise 28-1 success in the 3m½f handicap hurdle, making it three wins from his last three rides for the promising 7lb claimer after wins at Down Royal and Limerick last week.

The winner landed a Pertemps qualifier by 16 lengths at the track in December 2022 and was pulled up in the same race five weeks ago behind Gaoth Chuil, but he rediscovered his mojo this time round to hold off a late surge from that rival, prevailing by three-quarters of a length in gutsy fashion.

Elliott said: "He's a bit hot and cold and I thought the ground might have gone a bit soft for him. We said we'd keep it simple and pop out with him. My other horse, Yeats Star, was coming on the outside so I was just hoping Ted's horse [Gaoth Chuil] wouldn't get up and beat the two of them."

Mullins and Byrne combine again

The dynamic duo of Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne have another hugely promising prospect in their hands as Jeroboam Machin rocketed to 11-4 favouritism for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham after taking the concluding Grade 2 bumper in impressive fashion at odds of 12-1.

A Fairyhouse winner in November, Derek O'Connor's mount was travelling powerfully as the field straightened, breezing to the front before scooting four and a quarter lengths clear despite looking green and wandering close home.

Mullins said: "He's a nice horse and definitely saves his best for the track. His work wouldn't inspire anyone, but anytime we bring him away he just lights up. He'd come with a 90 horse as quick as a 140 horse and that's just him, but he has that class and ability."

