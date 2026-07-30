'Sometimes you are left wondering, are you praying to the right Gods?!' - experienced trainer ends 282-day wait for a winner in style

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The drought is over. The taps have been turned back on in Fethard.

For a respected and experienced trainer like Joe Murphy to go the guts of a year without a winner is unthinkable, but that is exactly the torture he has been going through since October as he searched for something to put an end to the winless streak.

Step forward, Pivotal Attack . The best horse in the yard picked the perfect occasion to show everyone how good she is with a stylish success in the Listed Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes.

It has been 282 days since Marjorie Daw won a fillies' maiden at Gowran Park for Murphy so, needless to say, this success was as sweet as any in his career.

But, as usual with gentleman Joe, he didn't whinge or complain about the dry patch. He just got on with it.

"This is a big relief," admitted Murphy. "Sometimes you are left wondering, are you praying to the right Gods?! We'd been placed in premier handicaps and group races, but have had no winner. It's like going to the mart and not getting any money for a calf.

"We were delighted with the way this filly ran at Killarney and hopefully this will turn the corner for us. In racing, you live with it and celebrate the good days. They'll eventually come back to form and my owners are forgiving as well, and have stayed loyal."

Joe Murphy: "It's like going to the mart and not getting any money for a calf" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy added: "We don't know why the horses were out of form, although we do have this new transition of vaccinating horses every six months, instead of nine, which might have had a bearing on it. Maybe we have to manage that a bit better."

Paddy powers home

There were wild celebrations in the winner's enclosure after Shadow Paddy stormed home to take the Grade 3 Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase.

Shadow Paddy wins at Galway under Gary Noonan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Complete Package Syndicate, who own the 5-2 winner and include former Limerick hurler TJ Ryan, didn't hold back as they hugged and kissed everyone after the success.

Winning trainer Eoin McCarthy said: "It's this dream you are chasing the whole time and Ella, my second child, has a tear in her eye leading him in, and another daughter Clodagh is the same.

"I was under pressure today as I thought it was our race to lose which, for an outfit of our size, is pressure."

Army in command

The Joseph O'Brien bandwagon just keeps on rolling and ITV's Kevin Blake was celebrating after the opening 7f nursery as the joint-owner of winner Seven Nation Army with ex-Irish rugby international Johnny Murphy.

Blake said: "He got 5lb for finishing second the last day, so we thought we might have left behind today's race then. But he won well and probably improved with the bit of juice in the ground. We were complaining about the 5lb rise in the weights but the handicapper was right, like he usually is!"

Ladies' day wrap

Gamble of the day

Seven Nation Army was 11-4 for much of the morning but was hammered by punters in the final five minutes before the opening 7f nursery and went off 13-8 favourite. He absolutely bolted up.

Quote of the day

"I'd been really fond of the stallion and he has been very under-appreciated, but nobody has ever heard of him. I actually had him bought a few years ago to come to Ireland, but couldn't find anyone to stand him" - Kevin Blake on Seven Nation Army's sire Counterattack.

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