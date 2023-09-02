'So many people make it happen' - Fergal O'Brien rues missed opportunity but extends championship lead with double

Trainers' championship pace-setter Fergal O'Brien hit 40 winners for the season with a double yet was left somewhat surprised as the horse he felt was "a certainty" let him down.

The Gloucestershire trainer upset two odds-on shots as Carrigeen Kampala landed the 2m1f novice hurdle and Valentino Dancer took the three-runner 2m5f novice chase, but his own 2-5 fancy Chief Black Robe suffered a shock defeat.

He held every chance in the 2m5f handicap chase but lost out in a battle to the line with Dan's Chosen. The seven-year-old was seeking a fifth victory of the campaign under Tom Broughton.

O'Brien said: "I felt he was a certainty but I guess the lovely thing about racing is there's no such thing.

"That's why we're happy to take on James Owen's horse [Father Of Jazz] with Carrigeen Kampala and Liam Harrison gave her a great tactical ride.

"I was delighted with Valentino Dancer. When he got beat here last time Paddy [Brennan] got a lot of stick, so it's good that he's put it right."

O'Brien tops the trainer's championship having accumulated just over £340,000 in the early part of the season. He finished a career-best fifth in the standings last year while in partnership with Graeme McPherson, scooping £1.61 million in winnings.

"It's my name on the licence but so many people make it happen," he said. "It takes an awful lot of hard work because we've got people out on holiday and there's lots to do at home. 40 winners doesn't just happen, it's down to them."

