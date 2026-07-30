Sniffer dogs, blisters and a dance floor that's full before the first - James Milton finds the grit amid Goodwood's glamour

There was standing room only on the train to Chichester, much to the irritation of one Goodwood racegoer. Removing his right shoe, he loudly complained to his companions – and the rest of the carriage – about a painful verruca.

It was an inglorious start to the day, but this possible non-runner was soon reshod and bound for the shuttle bus to Goodwood, ready to put the 'fun' into 'fungal infection'.

The pre-racing drama continued as a young man was escorted away by security staff from the East Entrance, protesting: "I ain't done nothing." A sceptical sniffer dog clearly begged to differ, or perhaps the miscreant had fallen foul of Goodwood's strict rules on double negatives.