Snellen holds off hot favourite Pearls And Rubies to win the Chesham for Gavin Cromwell

Snellen held off the challenge of Aidan O’Brien’s hot favourite Pearls And Rubies to win the Chesham Stakes for Gary Carroll and trainer Gavin Cromwell.

The 12-1 shot was having the quickest turnaround of the 16 runners in the 7f Listed contest, having made a winning debut at Limerick ten days ago, and stayed on strongly under Carroll.

Pearls And Rubies, sent off the 7-4 favourite, displayed plenty of promise over an extra two furlongs from her debut win at Navan, only losing out by a head.

“I thought I was beat,” said Carroll. “The last half-furlong was long for me, she was looking for company and starting to lean a bit. She's a very good filly with a great attitude.

"She's only really just come [to herself] in the last month and we were going to start her off here, but I'm glad we gave her the run beforehand."

Carroll rode Cromwell’s first runner at the royal meeting, Quick Suzy, to victory in the Queen Mary two years ago and on another major two-year-old success, the trainer said: “She won a barrier trial before her debut win.

“She's progressing and I thought she would improve. Her dam won over a mile and a half, so she'll certainly stay further. We'll enjoy today and it's fantastic.”

Snellen was introduced to next year's 1,000 Guineas market by Paddy Power, with the bookmaker going 25-1 about the daughter of Expert Eye for the Newmarket Classic.

