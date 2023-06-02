Smart move as Harrison Shaw steps in for spare ride after traffic woes hit jockeys and runners

Traffic woes may have prevented Paul Mulrennan from claiming his rides but his absence did not stop the success of Princess Karine after she landed the feature fillies' handicap.

Mulrennan, who completed a treble at the Cumbrian track on Thursday, failed to reach the course after traffic trouble also stopped four other jockeys and two runners from making their races on time.

However, an early journey proved shrewd for jockey Harrison Shaw, who picked up the ride on the consistent four-year-old to win by two and a quarter lengths.

Trainer Bryan Smart said: "I had a funny feeling this morning, so I left early. I thought Paul had stayed the night near the course, so I rang Harrison and told him traffic was bad and he better get his finger out. He left early and just managed to get there in time to ride Princess Karine, despite missing my runner in the first. The win makes up for that!"

It was a welcome first success of the season for Princess Karine, who had been placed in all four starts this year.

"We'll see what the handicapper does but it would be nice to find another fillies' race for her," added Smart.

"Her owners are super people and deserve this win as she's been so unlucky this year. It's been a great day – she won best turned out and then the race; you couldn't ask for more."

B Associates (white blaze, second left) lands his second win in 24 hours under Mark Winn Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Winn again

B Associates made a swift turnaround from success the previous evening to score again in the first division of the 6f handicap.

The three-year-old, who won by four lengths at Carlisle's evening card on Thursday, completed a double on the day for Mark Winn after the success of Bulls Aye for trainer Iain Jardine in the 1m1f apprentice handicap.

